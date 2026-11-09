Ford plans to launch a new affordable midsize pickup for international markets outside the United States in 2027. The company’s CEO Jim Farley announced this during a third-quarter earnings call, Motor1 reports.

Farley did not name the future model, specify where it will be produced, or say which countries it will first be launched in. Ford has also not yet disclosed information about the pickup’s powertrains.

The goal is to reduce material costs

According to the Ford chief, the costs of basic materials for the new vehicle are expected to be 20% lower than for the current Ford Ranger. The company views this metric as one of the tools for price competition.

At the same time, lower material costs do not automatically guarantee a lower retail price for the model. Ford has not yet announced either the price or the technical specifications of the new pickup.

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The model is being prepared for markets where Chinese manufacturers offer cheaper pickups, including electrified ones. According to the publication, competition in this segment is particularly active in Latin America and Southeast Asia.

A separate Ford project

The new international pickup will not be a reworked version of vehicles Ford already sells. It is a separate project from the compact unibody Maverick and the Fathom electric pickup aimed at the U.S. market.

The company has not confirmed whether the new model will have a hybrid or electric version. Ford has also not said whether it will sell this pickup in the United States. For the U.S. market, the manufacturer has separately discussed another affordable pickup with an internal combustion engine, which it plans to unveil later this decade.

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