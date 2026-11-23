Ford has opposed the proposed EU Made in Europe rules, under which vehicles assembled in Turkey would not qualify for purchase incentives or participation in public contracts. Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick said the decision would affect Ford Transit vans, which the company assembles in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reports.

Conditions for incentives

According to the German business publication Handelsblatt, benefits under the new rules are planned to be granted only to vehicles manufactured entirely in the EU. Baumbick believes that excluding Turkish-made vehicles would weaken automakers operating in Europe.

He called on European politicians to focus on supporting such manufacturers in competition with Chinese automakers, whom he described as the main rivals. According to Baumbick, half of the parts for the Transit are produced in Europe, while the van was designed and tested in Germany, the United Kingdom and Belgium in line with EU rules in force at the time.

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Investment in production

Ford, according to Baumbick, invested substantially in production in Turkey, a major EU trading partner, in accordance with the rules in force at the time. The Ford Europe president called on the European Union to protect investments that have already been made.

Responding to a question about a possible transfer of Transit assembly to the company’s plant in Cologne, Baumbick noted that the investments in Turkey are only three years old and have not yet paid off. According to him, moving production would shorten the model’s production cycle, could reduce capacity and increase costs without improving the van’s competitiveness.

Baumbick added that automakers make investment decisions with a horizon of 10, 20 or 30 years. In his view, incentives should guide future investments and give companies sufficient certainty to plan production.

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