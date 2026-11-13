Ford has assembled the Ford Vault collection of more than 100 vehicles, including rare production models, concept cars, and studio models that had not previously been shown publicly. The exhibition is housed in a former Amazon fulfillment center between Ann Arbor and Detroit, Motor1 reports.

Cars saved from destruction

Among the exhibits is a 2000 Ford Contour SVT with just 123 miles on the odometer and its factory window sticker. The collection also includes a test Ford Mustang GT New Edge with a naturally aspirated V10 engine. The vehicle was used to develop the Cobra R and GT programs, and it was supposed to be destroyed after the work was completed.

Ford Racing heritage manager Nick Terzes said the prototype was hidden in warehouses for years and transferred between company divisions. Ford still uses the vehicle for technical research: it received a new powertrain control module and new wiring, after which the car gained more power.

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Design models and loaned exhibits

The collection has themed sections dedicated to motorsports, working vehicles, and design. The design section shows for the first time an early Ford Bronco model created to convince management to revive the name as a full-fledged SUV. The model does not have a full interior: it features only the upper parts of the headrests and a steering wheel.

The exhibition also includes a compact model made of high-strength foam material that served as an early Ford Focus prototype, and the Ford UXC concept, resembling a four-door version of the final Mercury Cougar. Loaned vehicles include a 1934 Ford pickup from Jay Leno's collection, the Cougar II concept from the Detroit Historical Society, and four blue Michigan State Police vehicles, a series dating back to 1957.

Possible opening to visitors

Ford is working with the city of Romulus to change the site's zoning and bring the building into compliance with standards required to receive visitors. Ford archive and heritage manager Ted Ryan said Ford Vault is ultimately planned to open to the public, but the company did not name a timeframe.

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