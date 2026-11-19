The International Automobile Federation (FIA) will introduce full-time stewards in the Formula 1 championship from 2027. This is intended to ensure greater consistency in decisions on sporting and technical matters during race weekends, Sky Sports News reports.

Phased recruitment

The FIA plans to begin recruiting full-time stewards next year and gradually introduce the new system. Over the coming years, the federation intends to form a team of 12 to 15 such specialists.

Currently, four stewards work at each Formula 1 round, selected from a large pool of FIA officials. One of them is a former driver. The new structure will also provide for the involvement of stewards with motor racing experience at every round.

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Consistency of decisions

The issue of a permanent panel of stewards has long been discussed in Formula 1, as different officials work at different rounds of the season. According to critics of this system, this can lead to differences in decisions on penalties and their severity.

The FIA said that the full-time structure would enable best practices to be implemented more deeply and ensure more consistent decisions. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem called the recruitment of full-time stewards an important step in the development of the officiating system. According to him, the change should strengthen the expertise and continuity of stewards' work, help review regulations and train new officials.

The announcement was made a month after the opening of the FIA's remote operations centre in Biggin Hill, United Kingdom. Earlier, the federation reorganised race control in 2022 following the controversial conclusion of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, when Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race.

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