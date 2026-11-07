Formula 1 has extended its contract to hold a championship round at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, Brazil, until 2035. The new five-year agreement extends the current contract, which, following the 2023 deal, was set to run until 2030, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Contract until 2035

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that Brazil is an important part of the championship's history and future. He also noted the support of Brazilian fans and the atmosphere in the stands and in São Paulo during the races.

Interlagos is officially called the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, in honour of the winner of the 1975 Brazilian Grand Prix. The track first hosted a World Championship round in 1973 and is now the only South American event on the Formula 1 calendar.

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Investment and economic impact

Formula 1 said that the new contract provides for significant city investment to improve conditions for spectators. São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes estimated the economic impact of this week's event at about 2.3 billion reais, or around $417.78 million at the exchange rate cited in the report. According to him, hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers and ride-hailing services benefit from the influx of visitors.

Nunes added that tickets for this year's round sold out quickly, although organisers increased grandstand capacity by 7,000 seats compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, Buenos Aires is seeking to return the Argentine Grand Prix to the calendar: the Oscar and Juan Gálvez circuit is being upgraded to obtain FIA Grade 1 certification.

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