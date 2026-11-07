In Israel, the Choosing Life forum, which represents families of those killed and victims of terrorism, filed a complaint with David Zini, the head of the Shin Bet internal security service. The organization is asking for an investigation into the alleged use by activists of the Arab party Raam of an app to monitor voter turnout during the 2026 elections, The Jerusalem Post reports.

App for monitoring turnout

According to the forum, the Aswatcom app made it possible to track voter participation at individual polling stations in real time and coordinate the party's work on election day. The complaint states that the app was created on September 15, approximately six weeks before the October 27 elections, and had more than 500 downloads on Google Play.

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Demand for an investigation

The forum also said that developers from Ramallah, who, it claims, have ties to the Palestinian Authority, may have been involved in creating the system. According to the complainants, this could have created a risk of access to information about Israeli voters.

The organization asked Shin Bet to launch a criminal investigation and seize and preserve the app's servers, databases, and activity logs. It also demands that authorities establish who commissioned, financed, and developed the system, who used it on election day, whether Raam activists operated the system at polling stations, and where they transmitted the collected information.

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