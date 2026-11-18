In Copenhagen, Denmark, Norway defeated Denmark 3-2 and advanced to the Nations League quarter-finals. Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 96th minute after Danish defender Joachim Andersen was penalized for handball, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Norway’s comeback in Copenhagen

Denmark quickly took a two-goal lead. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his sixth goal in six Nations League matches, and three minutes later Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Haaland was initially denied a goal for handball, but in the 37th minute he reduced the deficit. Martin Odegaard took advantage of a poor clearance by goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and set up Haaland, who scored. In the 83rd minute, Odegaard equalised with a shot from the centre of the penalty area. Haaland completed his brace by converting a penalty in stoppage time.

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Portugal took first place

In the other group match, Portugal defeated Wales 3-2 in Cardiff and took first place with 15 points. Norway finished second, ahead of Denmark, with both teams collecting nine points. Wales completed the group stage in fourth place with three points.

The Portuguese took the lead through a Bruno Fernandes strike, but the Welsh responded with goals from David Brooks and Sorba Thomas. Pedro Neto equalised before half-time, and Carlos Forbs scored the winner in the 70th minute. Near the end of the match, Neto received a second yellow card, leaving Portugal with a numerical disadvantage.

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