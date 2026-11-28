Senegalese Lens forward Abdallah Sima scored five goals in a victorious match against Angers in the French championship. Lens won 5:2, with all five of the team’s goals scored by the 25-year-old striker.

Five goals in 38 minutes

Sima scored for the first time in the 43rd minute, levelling the score before half-time at 1:1. Shortly after the start of the second half, Angers took the lead again, but the Lens forward scored four more times: in the 64th, 70th, 76th and 81st minutes.

Before the match against Angers, Sima had scored only one goal in six Ligue 1 matches. BBC Sport reports on the footballer’s prolific performance.

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A rare achievement in European football

Sima became the first player to score five goals in a single match in Europe’s top five leagues since October 2018. At that time, Luka Jovic scored five goals for Eintracht in a match against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

In the French championship, the last player to score five goals in one match was Carlos Eduardo: he did so for Nice against Guingamp in October 2014. The victory over Angers was also the first for Lens’ new head coach Didier Digard in his third match in charge. The team moved up to seventh place in the standings.

Sima joined Lens in 2025 after Brighton sold him to the French club. He previously played on loan for Stoke City, Angers, Rangers and Brest, and has made 11 appearances for the Senegal national team.

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