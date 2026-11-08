Argentine forward Lionel Messi of Inter Miami became the first footballer in the United States to win the MLS Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons. In the 2026 regular season, he scored 26 goals in 31 matches and topped the league's scoring chart. The award was decided on the final day of the regular season.

Scoring race results

Channel NewsAsia reports on the season's results. Dallas forward Petar Musa finished second in the scoring race with 22 goals. Nashville striker Sam Surridge ended the regular championship with 21 goals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the previous season, Messi scored 29 goals. He became the second player in MLS history to score at least 25 goals in two consecutive seasons.

MLS playoffs

The 39-year-old Argentine ended his international career earlier this year after 21 years of playing. In October, he extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028. The team finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference, and the MLS Cup playoffs will begin on November 19.

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