France captain Kylian Mbappé did not take part in the team’s training session on Wednesday ahead of the Nations League match against Italy, which will be held in Milan. The French team’s coaching staff said that the 27-year-old forward is undergoing treatment.

The player’s condition was not specified

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, France’s coaching staff provided no further details about the physical condition of the Real Madrid player.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mbappé returned to the national team squad for this training camp after missing the previous three national team matches due to injury. In September, he scored the winning goal in the Nations League match against Turkey, which was Zinedine Zidane’s debut as France coach, but soon left the pitch because of pain in his left knee.

France lead the group

After three wins and one draw in four matches, France lead Nations League Group A1. The team are set to play their final two group-stage matches: against Italy in Milan on Thursday and against Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday. The French are close to reaching the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Read us on