Bangladeshi photographer Pinu Rahman received the $200,000 grand prize at the 15th Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (Hipa) in Dubai, UAE. The total prize fund of the annual competition amounted to $1 million, The National reports.

Rahman won for a photograph of a family sleeping among the concrete walls that remained of their home after a fire. The photo was taken following a fire in Korail, one of the largest and most densely populated informal settlements in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka.

The fire occurred on November 25, 2025. It took 16 hours to extinguish, and the blaze destroyed or damaged about 1,500 homes, leaving thousands of residents homeless. Korail’s residents include low-income families and people forced to relocate because of climate disasters.

The competition theme is family

This year’s award theme was family, in line with the declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family in the UAE. Rahman received the award at the ceremony from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event was held under the patronage of Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The competition recognized photographers from five continents in the categories of Family, general photography, portfolio, sports photography and images created using artificial intelligence. According to Hipa Secretary General Ali bin Thalith, the award’s archive contains more than one million photographs by over half a million authors from 209 countries.

Other winners

In the Family category, Emirati photographer Hamid Obaid Al Ali won with an image of a crab with a clutch of eggs in a purple sea sponge. Saudi photographer Nawaf Alosaimi took second place, while India’s Subhajit Datta came third.

Palestinian photographer Yousef Alzanoun won the portfolio category, while Kuwaiti Faisal Hamada took second place in sports photography. French photojournalist Véronique de Viguerie was named Hipa Photographer of the Year for her work about people affected by war, oppression and conflicts.

Read us on