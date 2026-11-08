Freelance photojournalist Abdulrahman al-Houri was killed while covering fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis in Marib province. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Yemeni Journalists Syndicate.

Work on the front line

According to the syndicate, al-Houri was filming on the front line in the southern part of Marib province on Friday. He supplied photo and video materials to media outlets and reporters working in Marib province.

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate expressed condolences over the death of the young journalist and called for an investigation into the circumstances of his death in order to hold those responsible accountable. The organization also stressed the need to protect journalists and media workers during armed conflicts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting in Marib

Separately, the Yemeni army said that two commanders were killed in fighting with the Houthis in Marib. The military did not provide details regarding the time or circumstances of their deaths.

Government forces control the city of Marib and the province's oil and gas fields, while the Houthis hold several rural areas. The escalation of fighting between the sides resumed in July after the 2022 truce expired.

Read us on