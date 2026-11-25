Researchers found that the architecture of a colorectal tumor and the shape of cell nuclei may indicate a patient’s prognosis regardless of disease stage and mutation status. As Nature reports, patients with predominantly fragmented tumor architecture had the worst prognosis — areas with disrupted tissue continuity, substantial stromal infiltration, and poorly differentiated glandular structures.

Analysis of more than 25 million cells

For the study, scientists used tissue samples from 1,342 patients with colorectal cancer and analyzed more than 25 million cells. They used machine learning to assess tumor architecture and segment nuclei at the individual-cell level.

The algorithm classified samples into three main architectural types: glandular, solid, and fragmented. The fragmented type was associated with the worst prognosis in terms of disease-specific survival among patients with microsatellite-stable tumors. This association persisted among patients with stage II–III cancer, and the prognostic value of architecture was tested in a separate cohort of 270 patients.

The researchers also found that rounder and more regular cell nuclei were more common in fragmented tumor areas and were associated with a worse prognosis. In contrast, elongated nuclei were more frequently found in glandular and solid structures.

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The link between tumor structure and cell state

Spatial transcriptomics of eight whole-tumor samples showed that different architectural types correspond to different cell-state programs. Markers of classical intestinal stem cells were enriched in glandular structures, whereas regenerative, fetal-like programs predominated in moderately and highly fragmented areas.

Fragmented zones also showed signs of epithelial-mesenchymal transition — a cellular program associated with the spread of tumor cells. The authors conclude that tissue fragmentation and the associated compressive stress may, through the YAP signaling pathway, promote the transition of stem cells from an LGR5-positive state to an ANXA1-positive fetal-like state. According to the study, extracellular matrix composition and TGFβ signals from the stroma contributed to epithelial-mesenchymal transition.

The authors note that fragmentation reflects tumor properties that are not fully captured by already known histological indicators, including tumor budding, histological grade, and Immunoscore.

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