PDP faction may challenge appeals court ruling — Premium Times Nigeria

A faction of Nigeria’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Kabiru Turaki, is considering challenging the Court of Appeal’s ruling at the Supreme Court. The court upheld a decision in favor of the Wike-backed party leadership, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Turaki said this in Abuja during a meeting with a delegation of governorship candidates who obtained nomination forms from his faction. According to him, lawyers have already been instructed to review the court ruling and provide recommendations on further action.

Court of Appeal ruling

The Court of Appeal unanimously upheld an earlier Federal High Court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit over the leadership of the PDP faction headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed. The lawsuit was filed by a board of trustees associated with the Turaki faction and led by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara.

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Wabara and seven other plaintiffs demanded that the lower court’s decision be overturned and that Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission be ordered to recognise the Interim National Working Committee headed by Turaki. They argued that this body was formed at a National Executive Committee meeting following the Supreme Court’s April ruling.

Plans of the Turaki faction

Turaki said his faction would continue seeking control of the party through constitutional and legal means. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would support its position, allowing the faction’s candidates to take part in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, PDP Plateau State governorship candidate Sunday Biggs urged the faction’s leadership to use all available legal mechanisms. He also proposed creating a broader platform for reconciliation and dialogue with dissatisfied party members in order to resolve the leadership crisis.

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