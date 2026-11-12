In Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, signs of the presence of fighters from the Afghan Shiite Fatemiyoun Division, which Tehran had previously deployed in the war in Syria, have been recorded. As France 24 reports, the outlet geolocated a video showing armed men and analyzed reports of members of the formation being killed.

On September 29, 2026, the human rights media outlet Haalvsh published a video showing at least 13 armed men, whom it identified as Fatemiyoun fighters. France 24 established that the footage was filmed near Mount Kala-Pade, approximately 80 kilometers west of Zahedan, in the Rudmahi area.

Another video, published on September 21, 2026, showed men undergoing weapons training at a school in the city of Gosht near Saravan. France 24 geolocated the filming location but was unable to independently establish the identities or affiliation of the men in the footage.

Reports of deaths

Additional indications of Fatemiyoun’s presence in the province appeared in reports by Telegram channels and media outlets linked to the formation. According to them, Ahmad Yagoubi was killed on October 2, 2026, as a result of an improvised explosive device blast, while Mohammadreza Rahimi was killed on October 13 during an armed clash.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fars news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, published photographs from Rahimi’s funeral and described him as a Fatemiyoun member killed in Sistan and Baluchestan. The People’s Front of Fighters, a coalition of Islamist and Baloch nationalist armed groups formed in December 2025, claimed responsibility for both incidents. It includes Jaish al-Adl, which the United States and Iran have designated as a terrorist organization.

Links to the IRGC

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria in December 2024, the whereabouts of thousands of Afghan Fatemiyoun fighters remained unclear. During the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran in March 2026, IRGC-linked media published reports of people killed in airstrikes.

Photographs from memorial events gave France 24 grounds to link some of the dead to Fatemiyoun. In particular, Fars confirmed the death of Alireza Feyzian, who had previously been wounded in Syria. These data, including the mention of IRGC Lieutenant Colonel Ali Akbar Saket, indicate that some Fatemiyoun fighters may have been integrated into the IRGC ranks, including at the officer level.

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