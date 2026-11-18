In a France 24 report on the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, it is stated that Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who was expected to accompany US President Donald Trump, was no longer on the guest list. The program described Huang as the co-founder of a company that is a leader in artificial intelligence computing.

Topics of the program

The hosts announced a discussion of the implications of this story and the further tightening of US restrictions on chip exports to China. Other announced topics included disputes within the Trump administration and technology companies’ competition for leadership in artificial intelligence.

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Summit in Shenzhen

The summit is taking place in Shenzhen, where, according to France 24’s description, major Chinese technology and industrial companies operate. The program also raises the question of how US-China competition in artificial intelligence affects approaches to export restrictions. Separately, the authors mention that Shenzhen is home to the Chinese headquarters of the US retailer Walmart.

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