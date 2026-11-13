France 24 has released a 42-minute report on the chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, on the outskirts of Damascus. The programme says the attack took place on 7 April 2018. The report was made by Jenna Le Bras.

Searching for survivors and witnesses

According to the channel, eight years after the attack, the journalist found survivors and witnesses of the deadly assault. France 24 said the evidence pointed to the Syrian regime, but later disappeared, while witnesses stopped speaking.

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The version of a cover-up

While working on the programme, Le Bras also met with representatives of some of the most influential international institutions. According to France 24, the report examines a large-scale campaign to conceal the circumstances of the attack, organised by the Syrian regime with the support of Russia, the aggressor state. The channel warned that the programme contains scenes that may be disturbing for some viewers.

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