France and Germany have submitted nominations for two soon-to-be-vacant positions on the Executive Board of the European Central Bank. Berlin proposed Princeton University professor Markus Brunnermeier for the position of the ECB’s chief economist, while Paris nominated former Minister for Europe Laurence Boone for a role related to market operations, Politico Europe reports.

Two upcoming vacancies

Brunnermeier is to replace Ireland’s Philip Lane, whose eight-year term as chief economist ends on May 31. Boone currently heads corporate and investment banking at Santander. She was nominated for a position that will become vacant on January 4, when Isabel Schnabel leaves the ECB to work at the International Monetary Fund.

If the nominations are approved, the new configuration will also pave the way for former Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos to become ECB president after Christine Lagarde’s term ends on February 7. The Netherlands had also hoped to secure the bank’s top position, but analysts interviewed by the publication pointed to the unacceptability of simultaneously appointing representatives of the Netherlands and Germany, who are considered supporters of tighter monetary policy, to the two most influential positions.

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The role of market operations

The position for which Boone was nominated could take on particular importance if tensions intensify in the French and other European debt markets. The European Commission indicated in its new forecasts that budget deficits in many eurozone countries will increase next year.

Former ECB chief economist Peter Praet said in an interview with Politico in October that the role related to markets becomes most important when market tensions increase pressure on the ECB to intervene in bond markets. EFG chief economist Stefan Gerlach called the proposed composition of the board strong because of its combination of economic expertise, policymaking experience and international connections.

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