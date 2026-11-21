France plans to seek a meeting of the UN Security Council after Myanmar refused to accept a ruling by the International Court of Justice regarding the actions of its military against the Rohingya in 2017. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Statement by the French Foreign Ministry

France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs announced this intention on Saturday. According to the publication, the matter concerns a court ruling stating that Myanmar’s military committed atrocities against the Rohingya in 2017.

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The French Foreign Ministry stressed that rulings of the International Court of Justice are final and binding on the parties to a dispute. The ministry also stated that they must be fully implemented in accordance with international law.

Possible Security Council actions

The French ministry referred to the UN Charter. Under its provisions, the Security Council may be asked to take measures to ensure implementation of an International Court of Justice ruling if one of the parties to the dispute fails to comply with it.

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