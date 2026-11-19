French media regulator Arcom will monitor the political impartiality of the most influential YouTube authors and other online content creators ahead of France’s 2027 presidential election. Rules designed to guarantee political pluralism during the election campaign will be extended to them.

As France 24 reports, during election campaigns Arcom ensures that news television channels and radio stations provide airtime to all candidates or political parties taking part in the election. At the initial stage of the campaign, the amount of airtime must correspond to a candidate’s projected result, while from April 5 to 30, candidates must be guaranteed equal treatment.

Monitoring major video creators

Arcom chairman Martin Ajdari said the regulator will focus only on the most significant French video creators. He cited as examples the social and political content creator HugoDecrypte, whose real name is Hugo Travers, and interview host Guillaume Pley. Podcast creators working exclusively in audio format will not be covered by this monitoring.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the Reuters Institute, HugoDecrypte is an important news source for young audiences and reaches more than a quarter of people under the age of 35. Guillaume Pley, who has already announced his intention to speak with presidential candidates next year, has 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Elections in spring 2027

France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18 and May 2, 2027. Parliamentary elections are expected to take place afterward, likely in June.

The expansion of Arcom’s oversight is linked to the growing audiences of content creators, which, particularly among young people, sometimes exceed those of traditional media.

Read us on