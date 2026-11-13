The French government has sent regional education officials and prefects a joint directive providing for tougher and more consistent disciplinary sanctions against students and education staff involved in high school blockades. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing BFMTV.

Police near educational institutions

The document, issued by the interior and education ministers, provides for a police presence in the morning near schools where blockades are taking place. Authorities were also instructed to systematically detain individuals considered to be disrupting public order.

Heads of educational institutions were advised to file civil claims in cases of damage to school property. The ministers stressed that restoring a calm atmosphere is an absolute priority so that students can attend classes and prepare for exams under proper conditions.

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Protests have continued since September

Nationwide protests and blockades at French high schools began in mid-September. Their stated causes include teacher shortages, overcrowded classes, deteriorating school infrastructure and insufficient educational resources.

Many blockades were peaceful, but some actions were accompanied by vandalism and clashes that injured students and education staff. French authorities are also preparing for new demonstrations on Saturday, with between 30,000 and 60,000 protesters expected in Paris. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed across the country to maintain security. The SNPDEN-Unsa union called on school principals to gather outside their institutions in protest against violence.

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