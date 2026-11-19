France will not take part in the proposed migrant return centers outside the European Union, including in Rwanda. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it considers such mechanisms ineffective and inconsistent with the values Paris seeks to protect.

Paris’s position

A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry said that the country’s position has not changed. Responding to a question about remarks by Minister Delegate Benjamin Haddad concerning migrant camps in Rwanda, the spokesperson noted that such centers are ineffective in practice due to the way they are organized. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to the spokesperson, individual European countries may join such projects using national funding. France secured an arrangement under which migrant return centers will not receive funds from the EU budget.

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Initiative of five countries

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands said they are exploring the possibility of establishing a return center in Rwanda. They intend to reach an agreement and begin transferring rejected asylum seekers there by 2027.

According to a statement by Denmark’s Ministry of Immigration, the center would receive people who have no legal right to remain in the participating EU countries and who are subject to enforceable return decisions. Transferred people could integrate into Rwandan society or voluntarily leave for their country of origin or another state where they have a legal right to reside.

Previously, the United Kingdom reached an agreement with Rwanda to transfer asylum seekers there for their claims to be considered. In November 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled the plan unlawful, citing a real risk of people being returned to countries where they could face persecution.

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