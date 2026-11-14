France’s national rugby team defeated South Africa 21:19 in a Nations Championship match in Paris, France. The hosts secured only their second victory over the Springboks in their last 11 head-to-head meetings, Sky Sports News reports.

Three tries before the break

The French secured their advantage in the first half, with tries scored by Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Maxime Lucu converted all three tries, giving France a 21:7 lead at half-time.

The French team played without four injured fly-halves — Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack, Thomas Ramos and Antoine Hastoy. As a result, Antoine Dupont played at number 10.

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South Africa pressure in the second half

After the break, South Africa reduced the deficit through tries by Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx. Jan-Hendrik Wessels also scored a try in the first half. Manie Libbok missed the conversion of his team’s third try and was unable to level the score.

South Africa received a 20-minute red card for Cobus Wiese for an illegal ruck clearout. France also had Maxime Lucu, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Regis Montagne temporarily sent off; the latter was penalised for an infringement during scrums, which mostly ended in the visitors’ favour.

The victory allowed France to top the Northern Hemisphere teams’ table in the Nations Championship. France will play Argentina in Paris on 21 November, while South Africa will face Ireland in Dublin on the same day.

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