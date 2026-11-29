France's national rugby team defeated the reigning world champions, South Africa (SA), 40:34 at Twickenham in the United Kingdom on November 29. The French team won the title of the inaugural Nations Championship.

France's victory

The rugby union match took place at Allianz Stadium. The photo captions list the date of the game as November 29, 2026. Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, reported the result of the match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match episodes

Photographs accompanying the publication show French player Theo Attissogbe scoring his team's first try and celebrating it with Calvin Gourgues. Attissogbe also scored France's fourth try. The images show French player Florian Verhaeghe and South African representatives Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok. In the final minute, Libbok converted a penalty, after which South Africa took the lead.

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