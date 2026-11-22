France’s rugby team defeated Argentina 45:17 on 21 November at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. Thanks to this victory, the French reached the final of the first Nations Championship, where they will play South Africa, the reigning world champions.

Seven tries for France

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, France earned an attacking bonus point thanks to seven tries. Calvin Gourg scored two tries, while Mickaël Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Émilien Gailleton, Tyler Duguid and Louis Bielle-Biarrey also scored.

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Argentina replied with tries from Justo Piccardo and Pablo Matera. Tomás Albornoz added another seven points with kicks at goal.

Standings positions

France, the reigning Six Nations champions, topped the Northern Hemisphere table with 26 points, one point ahead of England. Argentina are fourth in the Southern Hemisphere table with 11 points. The Argentines have not won in France since 2014.

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