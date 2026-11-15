French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, during talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Essaouira, Morocco, stated that Paris’s support for Rabat’s position on sovereignty over Western Sahara remains unchanged. The French minister also said that the territory’s present and future must be considered exclusively within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Support for the autonomy plan

Barrot reiterated that France fully supports Morocco’s proposed autonomy plan as the sole basis for a final political settlement of the regional dispute. According to the publication, this position is in line with France’s policy, which Paris reaffirmed at a UN Security Council meeting on October 30.

Franco-Moroccan partnership

Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said that the talks were part of the implementation of the Reinforced Exceptional Partnership, which King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron signed on October 28, 2024. This framework provides for strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in various areas.

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The foreign ministers discussed cooperation in politics, trade, culture and humanitarian affairs. They also noted common positions on developments in the Middle East and the prospects for implementing the two-state solution. Both countries confirmed their intention to maintain coordination for security, stability and development in the Maghreb, the Sahel and the Mediterranean.

Visit to Essaouira

Barrot arrived in Morocco to take part in a session of the 2026 World Forum of Women for Peace, organized by the Les Guerrières de la Paix association in Essaouira. The visit’s program also included meetings with Moroccan officials, visits to French cultural and educational institutions, and a conversation with representatives of the French community.

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