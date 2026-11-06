In France, the government plans to provide €4 billion in concessional loans for school renovations by 2030 and allocate another €1 billion to universities by 2029. These plans emerged amid nationwide protests, Deutsche Welle reports.

France's public debt amounts to around 120% of GDP. By comparison, Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated at about 65%, despite a €600 billion investment package for infrastructure and defense.

More expensive borrowing

France has lower credit ratings than Germany: depending on the agency, the country is rated AA, A+ or Aa3, while Germany retains the highest AAA rating. Several agencies have also assigned France a negative outlook.

France pays nearly 1.6 percentage points more on 10-year government bonds than Germany. This difference, or spread, is now the largest since the financial crisis, and it has more than doubled since June 2026.

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Friedrich Heinemann, an economist at the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research, told DW that the sharp increase in the spread worsens financing conditions for the state, borrowers and banks. In his view, under such a scenario, the situation could develop into a financial crisis.

Debt servicing costs

According to estimates, France is expected to pay more than €79 billion in interest on its total public debt in 2026 and more than €91 billion in 2027. By 2030, these costs could rise to €125–132 billion. The estimate for interest payments by the central government alone, cited by the French Treasury agency Agence France Trésor, stands at €62.6 billion.

In the coming years, the country will have to refinance significant volumes of bonds issued at historically low rates, while the large budget deficit will require additional borrowing. France last had a balanced public budget in 1974.

Landry Charrier, a researcher at the University of Bonn, noted that, according to the French statistical agency INSEE, 56% of the population receive more in payments and services from the state than they pay in taxes and social contributions. In his view, this supports the desire of the majority to preserve the status quo.

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