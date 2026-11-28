France plans to create strategic reserves of rare earth and critical metals to reduce its dependence on supplies from abroad and prepare for potential raw material shortages. The initiative will cover the defense industry, automotive manufacturing and the aerospace sector, Euronews reports.

The plan was presented at the “Protect France” meeting at the Élysée Palace, attended by around 15 executives from industrial companies. The state financial institution Caisse des dépôts was tasked with creating a mechanism for strategic reserves and joint procurement. Companies must diversify their supplies, or their state support may be reduced. Producers will also be offered price guarantee mechanisms.

Parameters of the reserves are still being determined

French authorities still need to determine the list of minerals most essential for stockpiling, scenarios for their storage and the participants in the system. Frédéric Genin, a researcher at the IRIS analytical center, believes that the country could combine physical reserves with procurement commitments.

According to Genin, the reserves should protect the country from market shocks and security crises. He noted that China dominates the sector, in particular due to its significant raw material processing capacity. Export licenses allow Beijing to consider sales of critical materials separately depending on their end use and recipient.

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Defense industry needs

The expert also linked the need for physical reserves to supplying the defense industry in the event of a possible open conflict with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. In his view, having raw materials and components on French territory would make it possible to maintain production for a certain period in a crisis situation.

The Élysée Palace announced nearly €7 billion in investments in France related to the initiative. Genin called this amount a good start, but stressed the need to determine the recipients of the funds and the criteria for their allocation.

The European Union identifies 34 critical raw materials, 17 of which it considers strategic. According to the European Commission, China supplies the EU with 85% of its samarium, Turkey with 99% of its boron, and South Africa with 41% of its manganese. France also wants to earmark €25 billion within the future European Competitiveness Fund to stabilize prices and create European reserves.

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