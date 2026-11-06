The French Directorate General of Armaments plans to conclude a contract with the MBDA defence group for the supply of a new version of the MdCN Mk2 naval cruise missile. The first deliveries are planned from 2030, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Strikes against ground targets

The missile is intended to strike ground targets at long distances. It is planned to be used from multi-purpose frigates as well as Suffren-class nuclear attack submarines.

The stated range of the MdCN Mk2 exceeds 1,000 kilometres. The contract is being prepared amid European countries' efforts to develop long-range strike capabilities due to the growing Russian threat.

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Planned improvements

The new version of the missile is expected to have greater stealth, increased destructive capability and better resistance to satellite navigation jamming. Its ability to penetrate enemy air defence systems is also set to be improved.

Artificial intelligence components developed by MBDA teams are planned to be used for mission planning.

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