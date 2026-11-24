France plans to launch strategic reserves of rare earth and other priority metals by 2027 to reduce industry’s dependence on foreign suppliers, primarily China. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced this intention during a closed meeting with industry representatives at the Élysée Palace. According to French television channel BFMTV, the reserves will be built following the model of strategic oil stockpiles. A mechanism is also planned that will allow companies to jointly purchase materials.

Reserves for industry

The project will be coordinated by the French state financial institution Caisse des Dépôts. It will consult with companies that use these materials, including enterprises in the defense and aerospace sectors. Paris intends to make the reserves fully operational by 2027.

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Conditions for state support

Macron also announced stricter requirements for state aid to defense, aerospace and automotive companies. To continue receiving public support, they will have to submit plans to diversify sources of strategic raw materials and reduce dependence on China.

The French presidential administration will also consider price guarantees for producers to provide them with greater certainty and encourage investment. Paris called on the European Commission to take similar measures. The French plan covers about 20 of the 34 raw materials that the EU classified in 2023 as critical for clean energy, digital technologies, the space sector and defense.

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