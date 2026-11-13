France said it would ask the European Commission to urgently examine the conditions for applying measures provided for by the agreement due to Algeria’s failure to comply with its obligations under the EU-Algeria Association Agreement. France 24 reported this, citing a spokesperson for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Appeal to the European Commission

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said that the association agreement between the EU and Algeria provides for the possibility of taking appropriate measures in the event of non-compliance with obligations. According to him, the French side is asking the European Commission to immediately examine the conditions for applying these mechanisms.

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Trade restrictions

Diplomats who spoke to Reuters in October said that at the end of July Algeria introduced an almost complete ban on imports from France. They also said that last month Algeria ordered the suspension of urea supplies to France.

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