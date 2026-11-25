French intelligence services have linked a cyberattack on the refrigeration systems of hundreds of supermarkets in France to the Iranian unit Shahid Kaveh. According to their data, the group operates under the supervision of the Cyber-Electronic Command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. During an attack on one night in October, the perpetrators raised the temperature of refrigeration equipment, resulting in the destruction of products worth millions of euros.

Traces lead to Shahid Kaveh

As Ars Technica reports, French intelligence services found Persian language and other indicators in the attack's digital traces pointing to Shahid Kaveh. The group also uses the online alias CyberAv3ngers and has previously been seen in attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

In 2023 and 2024, CyberAv3ngers hacked Israeli-made industrial systems used in water supply, industry, and transport in several U.S. states. No significant disruptions to the systems' operations were recorded at the time, but the attackers left messages calling Israeli-made equipment a legitimate target.

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Attack technique and search for suspects

According to French intelligence services, the group used a Chinese-made scanning tool to search the public internet for connected refrigeration units. Infrastructure linked to the group also conducted reconnaissance via Modbus, a protocol widely used to control industrial equipment.

France is seeking international arrest warrants for three Iranians believed to be involved in the attack: Hamid Reza Lashgarian, the alleged head of the Cyber-Electronic Command, and Shahid Kaveh leaders Mehdi Lashgarian and Reza Salarvand. Hamid Reza Lashgarian and Mehdi Lashgarian have been under U.S. sanctions since 2024. Iran denied any involvement in attacks on freezer equipment.

This month, similar attacks also occurred at supermarkets in another ten European countries, but responsibility for them has not yet been attributed to any group.

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