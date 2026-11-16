France has called on the European Union to impose sanctions on individuals and entities that Paris considers responsible for alleged cyberattacks on refrigerators in supermarkets. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced this on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Politico Europe reports.

Evidence of Iran’s involvement

Barrot said he would provide his colleagues with evidence which, according to France’s position, indicates Iran’s involvement in the attacks in October. At that time, perpetrators remotely hacked refrigerators in 700 supermarkets across France, raising their operating temperatures. As a result, a significant amount of food spoiled.

Last week, France officially attributed responsibility for these attacks to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In particular, Paris named the Shahid Kaveh unit, which, according to the French side, conducts offensive cyber operations.

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Expectations regarding sanctions

The minister said he had come to the meeting to provide his colleagues with evidence and called for European sanctions against key individuals and entities responsible for the attack. According to Barrot, he received broad support for this initiative.

France’s foreign minister expressed confidence that sanctions could be adopted before the next meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels in mid-December. According to him, the restrictions are supported by a “very large majority” of EU member states.

At the same time, no country has yet attributed responsibility to Iran or any other party for subsequent attacks on supermarket refrigerators in various European countries, which occurred two weeks after the incident in France.

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