The French government is working on a plan to send its troops to Lebanon for joint patrols with the Lebanese Armed Forces. It involves hundreds, and potentially thousands, of military personnel, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing three sources familiar with the French initiative.

According to the publication, Paris is also trying to involve other countries in the mission, but has so far been unsuccessful. French officials are discussing the proposal with representatives of the United States and Israel, seeking to reach agreements with Washington and Israel.

Israel’s position

Israel does not want such forces to be deployed south of the Litani River. The proposed deployment does not envisage a UN mandate and is being considered as a separate initiative of the government of French President Emmanuel Macron. Under these conditions, it would be more difficult for the United States and Israel to prevent the mission’s deployment, even if no agreement is reached.

Separately, France, according to sources, plans to establish training bases in Lebanon for local armed forces and send instructors to strengthen the army’s capabilities. These bases are not planned to be located in the south of the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The future of the UN presence

French proposals are being advanced ahead of the expiration of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. If the mandate is not extended, which, as the publication notes, currently appears likely, UN troops could leave the country by September 2027.

At the same time, Paris is promoting another proposal — to deploy approximately 500 UN observers to monitor the ceasefire. Israel opposes this option, and the United States may block it in the UN Security Council.

The French initiative emerged amid a visit by US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz to Lebanon. He met with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and also visited the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in Naqoura. The parties discussed the future of the international presence, security arrangements in southern Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

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