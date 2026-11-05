France expects new mass protests and public-sector workers’ strikes on Thursday. Authorities plan to deploy around 70,000 police officers across the country, while the domestic intelligence service forecasts that between 500,000 and 700,000 people will take part in demonstrations outside Paris, TimesLIVE reports.

Strikes in education and transport

The mobilization was called by trade unions, including the left-wing CGT, and was also supported by student groups. It comes after demonstrations over the cost of living, the state of public services and education, which triggered some of France’s worst public unrest in recent years.

The Education Ministry said that 17.5% of public primary school teachers may join the strike. Trade unions also warned of possible disruptions to rail and public transport services. The strike had already contributed to a 2.4 GW reduction in nuclear power generation on Thursday morning.

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Authorities’ response

Before the protests, French President Emmanuel Macron held a defence and security meeting on Wednesday. The authorities are trying to ease tensions after unrest and looting on October 17, when shops and public buildings were damaged in different parts of the country.

Protest participants, including school students, cite learning conditions and uncertainty about the future among their main concerns. The French government is defending police tactics while saying that possible abuses will be investigated. Nationwide actions last Saturday were mostly peaceful, although isolated clashes occurred on their fringes.

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