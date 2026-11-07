French prosecutors have launched an investigation into a series of false bomb threats that over the past week concerned dozens of commercial flights in Europe. Investigators are also checking whether the authors of these messages may have been linked to foreign states.

Checking the authors of the emails

As France 24 reports, the Paris prosecutor's office must identify the authors of the emails containing false information and determine their possible links to foreign states. Some of the cases concerned aircraft flying over French territory. The French government also said that the origin of the threats is being investigated.

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Ireland's response

The Irish government said that false bomb claims sent to Irish media were likely part of a coordinated destabilization campaign linked to threats against airlines. No explosives were found in any of the known cases, and those involved have not yet been identified.

Some emails were signed by “Male State fighters,” a name matching that of a radical misogynistic group in Russia. AFP has not confirmed a link between this group and the messages. The movement's founder, Vladislav Pozdnyakov, denied involvement and said on social media that the movement has not existed since 2021.

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