In France, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez summoned Prefect Hugues Moutouh for a meeting over suspicions of a leak of confidential information from the ministry to the right-wing National Rally party. As Anadolu Agency reports, Nuñez said he had summoned Moutouh for a meeting on Friday morning.

Suspicion concerning a former official

Hugues Moutouh, who currently serves as prefect of the Loiret department, was previously a senior official at the Interior Ministry. He is suspected of involvement in providing the party with confidential information about investigations into National Rally.

In a comment to BFMTV, Nuñez said that if the facts are confirmed, the situation would be very serious. He also confirmed that a judicial investigation is underway.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search at party headquarters

On November 9, a search was conducted at National Rally headquarters as part of an investigation into a possible breach of professional secrecy, the confidentiality of the investigation, and the concealment of such offenses.

National Rally lawmaker Laurent Jacobelli said that party leader Marine Le Pen would continue her political campaign. According to him, the party will not stop its activities every time new information emerges in the case.

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