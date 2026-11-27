The French Air and Space Force is preparing to form new squadrons for operations with drones and stratospheric platforms by summer 2027. The plans were announced by French Air and Space Force Chief of Staff General Jérôme Bellanger in an interview with Le Grand Continent, AeroTime reports.

Squadrons for strikes and interception

In the coming months, a squadron of strike and reconnaissance drones is to be established at Cazaux Air Base in southwestern France. It is planned to be equipped with the Déluge long-range remotely operated munition manufactured by MBDA, which is also known as Durandal in the French military.

Bellanger also announced plans to form a separate squadron of interceptor drones and units with smaller interceptors to protect military facilities and deployed air bases. According to him, the new structure partially recreates the division of fighter aviation in the 1960s into air defense, bombing and reconnaissance units.

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Stratospheric platforms and GOBI Zephyr

Another squadron will study the military use of stratospheric platforms in cooperation with the French national space agency CNES. The general noted the possibility of using balloons at an altitude of about 25 kilometers for surveillance and signals intelligence. The French maneuverable stratospheric balloon BalMan, developed by Hemeria under CNES leadership, made its first flight in October 2024.

On November 26, France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans reported that the defense procurement agency DGA had delivered the first GOBI Zephyr interceptor drones, developed by Harmattan AI. The systems are designed to counter small drones at very short ranges and destroy targets through a direct kinetic impact without an explosive warhead.

According to the DGA, the GOBI Zephyr can reach speeds of up to 350 km/h and operate within a radius of up to 10 kilometers. The system combines detection, control and interception capabilities, and a decision to deploy the drone requires human authorization. The first batch was delivered two months after the initial order. At the same time, the DGA did not specify which units received the systems or whether they will equip the future interceptor squadron of the Air and Space Force.

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