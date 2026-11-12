France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces will create an international center that will promote and support the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence in the defense sector. The center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2027.

Recognition by NATO

The French ministry hopes that NATO will recognize the new center. A ministry representative told journalists this during a briefing, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Funding for the initiative and the composition of the center’s international participants have not yet been determined. France has invited representatives of other countries to a conference next week, where it plans to present details of the initiative.

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Use of AI in defense

Artificial intelligence tools have become important for warfare following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. They can speed up battlefield decision-making by processing and interpreting large volumes of data from drones, satellites, and other sensors.

Europe is largely dependent on U.S. companies, including Palantir, in the field of AI-enabled military software. The initiative was announced amid Europe’s efforts to strengthen its own military-technological capabilities and reduce dependence on the United States.

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