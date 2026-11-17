France and Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur elevated their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership and announced cooperation in defence, trade, the energy transition and the critical minerals sector. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Macron is in Malaysia on a two-day visit, his first since 2017. Next year, the two countries will mark 70 years of bilateral relations.

Rare-earth materials

Anwar Ibrahim said that Malaysia had agreed to export some unprocessed rare-earth materials to France after Paris committed to cooperate on their processing. In 2024, Malaysia banned exports of unprocessed rare-earth materials to protect its own resources.

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Last month, the country eased the restrictions by allowing conditional exports of raw materials for research or processing. French company Carester and Malaysian mining company Malaco are cooperating on a rare-earth extraction and processing project that includes a separation plant in the state of Perak. According to Carester CEO Frédéric Carencotte, the facility will be able to process approximately 13,000 metric tonnes of rare-earth materials per year.

Defence and technological cooperation

The leaders also attended the signing of cooperation agreements on the energy transition, semiconductor production and defence. Among the agreements is a plan to jointly establish a regional centre for countering hybrid threats.

Airbus also agreed to supply helicopters to the Royal Malaysian Air Force, Macron said, without providing further details. France is strengthening defence cooperation with Malaysia at a time when Kuala Lumpur is reassessing the reliability of foreign suppliers after Norway withdrew an export licence for missiles for the Malaysian navy.

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