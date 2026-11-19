France and Sweden held their first joint exercise as part of the advanced deterrence initiative proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron. The Excalibur maneuvers took place on November 16–18 in northern Sweden with the participation of French Rafale fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons, an Airbus A330 MRTT tanker aircraft and Swedish Gripen fighter jets, Defense News reports.

Without nuclear weapons

The armed forces of the two countries said that the exercise was aimed at improving interoperability between the French and Swedish air forces. The French and Swedish defense ministries said that no actual nuclear weapons were used during the maneuvers and that the exercise was not directed against any country.

The Swedish Armed Forces said that France and Sweden had begun implementing a joint roadmap for strategic cooperation following an in-depth dialogue on advanced deterrence. In their assessment, Excalibur demonstrated the readiness and ability of the two countries to act together, as well as their commitment to deterring threats and strengthening the security of allies.

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European interoperability

The French Armed Forces General Staff said that the joint deployment of Rafale and Gripen aircraft, supported by the A330 MRTT, demonstrated a high level of interoperability between the two air forces in the field of nuclear deterrence and serves Europe’s security.

These maneuvers followed an exercise last month in which British Eurofighter Typhoons escorted French Rafales on a simulated nuclear strike mission. France is developing cooperation with several European allies amid nuclear threats from Russia, an aggressor state, and uncertainty over United States security guarantees.

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