France has temporarily banned the sale and use of pyrotechnic mortars across the country until November 27. The restrictions were introduced after such devices were used against police and near schools during protests and blockades of educational institutions.

French Interior Ministry decision

France’s Interior Ministry said the ban is intended to prevent serious disturbances to public order during demonstrations, as well as blockades near secondary schools and universities. The ministry noted that the decision is linked to the risks of using pyrotechnic products during periods of unrest, The Independent reports.

Demonstrations took place in various regions of France, with some escalating into violence. According to the publication, protesters used fireworks against police officers.

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Protests near educational institutions

Student protests began in September. Participants demanded improvements to the condition of school buildings, an increase in the number of teachers, and reform of the university system. One notable form of protest was the blockade of educational institutions.

Trade unions and political activists later joined the movement. The protests also began to reflect broader dissatisfaction with the cost of living and the state of public services. Pyrotechnic mortars are tubes for launching fireworks; when used horizontally or against people, they can cause severe injuries.

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