French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot said that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was behind a series of cyberattacks on refrigerators at several major supermarket chains in the country. He said this on Monday at a G7 meeting in Paris, Politico Europe reports.

Statement by the French minister

According to Barrot, French government services confirmed the responsibility of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the attack, which he described as unprecedented. The minister also said that sanctions would be imposed at the European level against those responsible.

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The cyberattack affected 700 food distribution facilities in France. Shortly after the minister’s statement, French prosecutors announced the launch of an investigation into the hacks.

Attacks in Europe

Barrot commented on the incidents recorded specifically in France. At the same time, in recent days hackers attacked grocery stores in various European countries, as well as French blood banks. Earlier, cybersecurity specialists suggested that these attacks could have been part of the Russian Federation’s — an aggressor state’s — hybrid war against Europe. The Kremlin denied involvement in them.

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