France is urging Germany to clarify how Berlin would use long-range weapons in the event of a conflict with Russia. Paris fears that Moscow’s misperception of such actions could draw Europe into nuclear escalation, Meduza English reports, citing the Financial Times.

Talks on a common approach

The French side has begun talks with German officials to align Berlin’s doctrine on the use of long-range weapons with France’s nuclear strategy. Germany is expanding its arsenal of long-range capabilities, which can, among other things, strike deep inside Russian territory.

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According to one of the Financial Times’ sources in France, without clear signals, the Russian side may misjudge the situation, which could bring the sides closer to the nuclear threshold without realizing it. French officials also fear that Moscow could hold Paris responsible for strikes carried out by France’s partners.

French nuclear terminology

One source told the publication that France has developed its own “nuclear grammar and vocabulary,” which, in their view, Germany lacks. A senior German official said Berlin fully agrees on the need for a common doctrine. According to the official, the talks were delayed by internal discussions in France about the future of its nuclear strategy, but they are now gaining momentum.

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