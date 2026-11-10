France’s General Directorate for Armament has signed a €1.5 billion contract with Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space to develop two Earth observation satellites for the French armed forces. Breaking Defense reports.

IRIS program

The contract provides for the design, production and testing of two next-generation satellites under the IRIS program. It also covers their operation in orbit and maintenance. The program is intended to provide the French military with strategic intelligence and surveillance capabilities.

The new spacecraft are to replace the three satellites of the current Optical Space Component, or CSO, constellation. According to the French Ministry of Defense, IRIS will provide sharper images and faster access to captured materials.

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Division of work and timeline

Airbus Defence and Space will be the prime contractor: the company will supply the platforms for both satellites, most of the payload for the first spacecraft, and will be responsible for the program’s ground segment.

Thales Alenia Space will act as a subcontractor and supply the optical systems. The company said the satellites’ infrared capabilities will make it possible to obtain ultra-high-resolution images anywhere on Earth, including in low-light conditions and at night. The first satellite is planned to enter service in 2033, and all spacecraft are to be placed into orbit by 2035.

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