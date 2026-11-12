France, at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, proposed including in the final decision a target for the oil and gas industry: achieving near-zero methane emissions intensity by 2030 and ending routine flaring and venting of gas into the atmosphere. Health Policy Watch reported this, citing a speech by French Minister for Ecological Transition Monique Barbut.

Barbut called on summit participants to support an appeal to the COP31 presidencies — Australia and Turkey — to include methane in the decision text. According to her, the presidencies confirmed their intention to mention methane in the document, but details have not yet been disclosed.

Details of the decision have not yet been defined

It is currently unknown whether the agreed text will contain specific targets, a call to end routine gas flaring, or requirements for government regulation. Jonathan Banks, a representative of the international environmental organization Clean Air Task Force, suggested that the most likely outcome would be a general statement on the importance of reducing methane emissions without separate commitments for energy, agriculture, and the waste sector.

The Global Methane Pledge declaration, released the day before and aimed at turning commitments into policies, regulations, and investment plans, was initially supported by seven countries: Belgium, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, the Federated States of Micronesia, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

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Funding and lagging behind targets

Philanthropic donors also pledged more than $480 million to reduce methane emissions in energy, agriculture, and the waste sector, as well as for measures to reduce black carbon emissions and develop clean cooking, transport, and cooling. According to UN Climate Change, this complements more than $530 million provided since the Global Methane Pledge was launched in 2021.

According to an assessment by the Climate Policy Initiative and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, tracked methane-abatement funding fell from $7.7 billion in 2021 to $5.2 billion in 2023. This amounts to about 4% of the estimated $122 billion in annual needs to fulfill the Global Methane Pledge commitments, which envisage cutting emissions by at least 30% from 2020 levels.

According to the World Bank, oil-producing companies flared 167 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025, the highest amount since 2019. The World Meteorological Organization reported that atmospheric methane concentrations reached a record 1,948 parts per billion in 2025.

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