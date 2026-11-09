During the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris on November 9–10, France officially launched an international network to counter drug trafficking routes through seaports. The initiative, supported by G7 countries, covers 14 ports and is intended to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordination among customs, port and law enforcement authorities.

Network participants

The network includes the Group of Seven countries — the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — as well as Brazil and South Korea. Major international ports, Interpol, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the International Maritime Organization and the World Customs Organization will also participate, Cyprus Mail reports.

Containers and supply routes

The network is intended to cover the entire drug trafficking chain — from countries of production and transit to destination markets. Its tasks include identifying drug transportation routes, improving the detection of containers used by criminal organizations, and ensuring prompt cooperation between ports and customs services.

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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the initiative’s international dimension would make it possible to strengthen the work of France’s Interior Ministry and other agencies in combating the drug problem. According to the French government, since the end of 2025 the country has concluded more than 20 bilateral agreements on cooperation against drug trafficking and, over the year, increased the number of specialized personnel in Latin America and the Caribbean by more than 30%.

The French side also said that cooperation with countries in North Africa and the Middle East contributed to the extradition of more than 20 people in 2025.

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