French authorities have accused Iran of cyberattacks on commercial facilities across the country that affected hundreds of supermarkets in early October. As Baltic News Network reports, French officials link the attacks to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and said Tehran will face consequences.

Disruption to refrigeration systems

The attackers gained access to systems controlling temperatures in refrigerators and freezers. In some cases, temperatures were raised to 50 degrees Celsius, causing some equipment to catch fire. Store employees had to dispose of significant quantities of spoiled meat and melted ice cream.

Total losses are estimated to have reached tens of millions of euros. The attacks affected 700 commercial facilities in total, including supermarkets, small butcher shops, slaughterhouses and food industry enterprises. At least 15 fires were recorded.

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France prepares legal response

In a joint report, French intelligence and cybersecurity services attributed responsibility for the attacks to Shahid Kaveh, a cyber unit linked to the IRGC. According to the French side, the attackers operated under the cover of the CyberAveng3rs and Cyber Isnaad Front groups. France said it linked the unit to the attacks through the digital infrastructure used, similarities in methods with its other operations, and traces of the Persian language.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the Iranian ambassador had been summoned to provide explanations and that further European Union sanctions against Iran were also being discussed. The Paris prosecutor's office reported requests for international arrest warrants for the alleged perpetrators. Iran's mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment, while Tehran has consistently denied involvement in harmful cyberattacks.

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