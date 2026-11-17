France's Arthur Fils defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar 4:6, 6:2, 6:2 in a group-stage match at the ATP Finals in Turin. Thanks to this victory, Fils retained his chances of reaching the semifinals, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Turning point after the first set

In the first set, Fils, ranked seventh in the world, had three break points: two in the third game and another at 4:4. However, Jodar made the decisive break, winning his opponent's serve at 5:4 and taking the set.

The Spaniard, who rose from positions in the middle of the top 100 to the world's top 10 in his debut season on tour, made Fils move extensively in the opening set with powerful and accurate baseline play.

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Two breaks and a medical timeout

In the second set, Fils broke his opponent's serve twice in a row to take a 5:1 lead. At that point, Jodar took a medical timeout, but was unable to change the course of the match afterward. The Frenchman confidently levelled the score in sets, regularly finishing rallies with forehand winners.

In the decisive set, Fils broke serve twice more. He ended the match with a powerful serve that Jodar sent into the net. It was the Spaniard's second defeat at the tournament after his match against world number one Alexander Zverev.

Fils became the first tennis player born in 2004 or later to win a match at the ATP Finals. He also became the first Frenchman in 15 years to claim a victory at this competition.

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