French pharmaceutical company Sanofi will acquire U.S. biotechnology company Insmed, based in New Jersey, for $41 billion. The deal will give Sanofi two already approved drugs for the treatment of lung diseases, STAT News reports.

Terms of the acquisition

Sanofi will pay $175 per Insmed share, using its own funds and debt financing. Before Bloomberg reported on the possible deal last week, Insmed shares were worth about $120. Their price rose after the publication.

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Drugs and developments

Along with the two approved drugs, Sanofi will receive another Insmed drug that is in the third phase of clinical trials. STAT News calls this acquisition one of the largest in the biopharmaceutical industry in recent years.

Portfolio expansion

According to the publication, Sanofi sought to expand its development portfolio due to expected revenue losses from Dupixent, a drug targeting inflammation that has been approved for nine indications. The company was seeking acquisition targets with late-stage development assets or already commercial drugs that align with its focus on immunology and rare diseases.

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